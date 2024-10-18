18 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Oct, 2024 @ 08:00
·
1 min read

‘They have never asked forgiveness’: Venezuelan leader demands reparations from Spain for atrocities committed during ‘barbaric’ colonisation of South America

by
Maduro

SPAIN should pay up reparations for ‘atrocities committed during the colonial period’, according to Venezuela’s leader.

Nicolas Maduro, who ‘won’ re-election in July in an election tainted with widespread allegations of fraud, announced his intention to demand money from Spain during a television broadcast.

The strongman claimed the European nation had never apologised or acknowledged the suffering it caused and accused Spain of hiding behind ‘the ideology of negationism’ to avoid accountability.

”Five hundred and thirty two years ago there was a process of resistance against colonialism and slavery, which left Nazism and fascism as a legacy.

READ MORE: ‘Say yes to a deal or Gibraltar faces new border controls’: Spain piles the pressure on the UK as game of chicken enters its final month

An image depicting Christopher Columbus

“None of them have asked for forgiveness, they take refuge in the ideology of negationism.

“From Spain this barbaric event is endorsed and vindicated as a process of civilization,” Maduro claimed. 

Coming just days after the remains of Christopher Columbus were confirmed to be resting in Sevilla cathedral, he called the voyages that discovered the Americas ‘acts of brutality rather than exploration’.

He also supported various Caribbean nations pursuing reparations from former colonial powers, such as Britain, France, and the Netherlands, for the historical exploitation of native populations through slavery and plunder.

Maduro’s push for reparations echoes similar initiatives in Mexico under President Claudia Sheinbaum and her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who have railed against ‘ the looting, plundering, and slavery against the country’s native peoples.’ 

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears for young Kiwi who vanished in Spain five months ago after moving there to start a new job: Family launch ‘long shot’ appeal

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Urgent appeal: British grandfather, 85, is missing in Spain’s Benidorm as search continues overnight

A BRITISH grandfather has disappeared during a holiday to Benidorm.
Spain’s Sevilla threatens to cut off water supply  to 5,000 illegal tourist flats

Sevilla approves crackdown on Airbnb-style flats – but left-wing councillors say it’s not enough

SEVILLA has approved a law that will majorly restrict the