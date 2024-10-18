British athlete, 57, among two killed during triathlon event on Spain’s Costa del Sol

TWO veteran triathletes lost their lives during the Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series in Torremolinos.

A 57-year-old Brit, whose name has not been released, collapsed and died while competing in the running segment of the race.

The incident occurred during the final stage of the triathlon, after the athlete had completed the swimming and cycling portions.

Medical staff were on hand to respond immediately, but were unable to revive the athlete.

Meanwhile, a 79-year-old Mexican died of a separate heart attack earlier in the morning, just after the start of the swimming leg.

Similarly, medical staff responded immediately, but could not bring him back.

The deaths have cast a sombre shadow over the event, which was one of the largest triathlon competitions ever held in Spain.

Organisers and participants expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

The incident has prompted renewed discussions about the risks associated with endurance sports, particularly among older athletes, while the exact circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation.

The Grand Final of the World Triathlon Series is a prestigious international competition that has been running since 2009.

It brings together the world’s top triathletes to compete for the title of World Champion in a series of races held over several days.

Each race consists of three disciplines: swimming, cycling, and running. The final race is often the most important, as it determines the overall winner of the series.