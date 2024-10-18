Austrian firm to invest €100m into luxury health spa on the Costa del Sol

A GROUNDBREAKING ceremony has taken place for the construction of a €100 million health spa within the Finca Cortesin resort in Casares.

The project is being undertaken by Austria’s Lanserhof Group who specialise in luxury resort preventive and wellness medicine, in what is their first venture in Spain.

The ceremony was attended by Casares mayor, Juan Luis Villalon and Lanserhof CEO, Dr. Christian Harisch, as well as Fernando Olaso, Managing Partner of AltamarCAM Partners who are investing in the development.

Villalon highlighted the creation of job opportunities for Casares, both during its construction phase and after the spa’s opening- anticipated in the middle of 2026.

The resort, will cover 20,000 m2 and have 71 rooms.

It will have a state-of-the-art medical clinic as well as a spa, gym, treatment services, swimming pools and other equipment.

The building will feature large arcaded corridors that will provide solar protection to all the facades, and will allow most of the building’s circulation areas to run outdoors.

Lanserhof runs clinics specialising in preventive medicine, longevity and wellness.

It combines the most recent medical advances together with traditional naturopathy, at its three existing centres in Lans(Austria), as well as Tegernsee and Sylt in Germany.

Dr. Christian Harisch said: “This is an exciting time for the Lanserhof Group as we strive to expand our offerings and provide more people with access to our world-class health services.”