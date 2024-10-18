Deer kills 91-year-old man and injures two others after entering private estate in Spain’s Andalucia

A 91-year-old man has been killed in Andalucia after a deer entered a private estate, injuring a further two victims.

ANDALUCIA is in shock after a 91-year-old man was attacked and killed by a deer which entered his private estate in Castril, Granada.

His wife, 84 and son, 61, were also injured in the incident, according to emergency services.

At around 07:15 pm last night, Thursday October 17, they received word that a man had died at the finca, found between Almontaras and Los Cortijillos.

The Guardia Civil and Seprona (Nature Protection Services) were also informed.

It is thought the deer entered the family’s farmhouse accidentally, where it attacked the family.

It was eventually shot dead by the son.

Medical staff pronounced the 91-year-old father dead as a result of multiple injuries but an autopsy is expected to reveal the exact cause of death.

The wife, who also suffered extensive injuries, was transferred to the Hospital de Baza alongside her son.

