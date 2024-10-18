Paedophile stepfather is jailed after impregnating partner’s 10-year-old daughter in Spain’s Mallorca

A MAN has been jailed in Spain’s Mallorca after impregnating his partner’s 10-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, October 16 a man was arrested in Mallorca and transferred to Palma jail, accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

He was arrested when visiting the victim in the Hospital de San Llatzer, who had suffered severe injuries from the abuse and complained of stomach pain.

Her mother took her to hospital, where staff were shocked to realise she was pregnant.

Staff alerted the Women and Family Unit of the Policia Nacional and he was quickly arrested.

He had reportedly come to the hospital to visit the little girl, who screamed and called for help when he arrived.

It is thought she missed many days of school due to her pain.

The attacker, a 35-year-old Spaniard, reportedly warned the minor to ‘keep his secret’ and threatened her repeatedly if she tried to tell her mother about the abuse.

He allegedly said he was ‘very sorry for what he had done’ and claimed it was ‘just once’ when interviewed by police.

However, the victim’s testimony states that there were multiple attacks over at least a month.

According to Ultima Hora, sources close to the case say the girl called the abuse ‘very painful’.

The accused is known to police for two former abuse convictions and he has been separated from others prisoners to avoid conflict.

