18 Oct, 2024
18 Oct, 2024 @ 12:58
Rollercoaster weather in Spain: Weekend to bring highs of 29C after days of storms and rain – these will be the hottest areas

THE whole of Spain will enjoy an increase in temperatures this weekend following days of rain and storms.

After being battered by successive storms, including Berenice and Leslie, clear skies and sunshine will be the norm across the majority of the mainland and islands on Saturday and Sunday.

The south and south east will enjoy the warmest temperatures this weekend, according to meteorologists at El Tiempo.

The hottest place to be in Spain will be Murcia, which will see highs of 29C.

In Andalucia, Granada, Cordoba and Sevilla provinces will see highs of 26C while the Canary Islands will see highs of 27C.

On the Costa del Sol, the likes of Marbella and Estepona will see the mercury climb to maximums of around 25C, increasing to 27C in Malaga city.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands will experience similar conditions with highs of 25C over the weekend.

Even Bilbao in the north will see highs of 25C.

However, next week could see a another significant drop in temperatures, predicts El Tiempo.

A so-called DANA will descend in the Mediterranean in the coming days and ‘could favour rain and storms in the peninsular Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands.’

Laurence Dollimore

