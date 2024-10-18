5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Pont d'Inca / Es Pont d'Inca with garage – € 745,000

Semi-detached Villa El Pont d'Inca / Es Pont d'Inca, Majorca 5 beds 3 baths € 745,000

This charming semi-detached chalet, built in 2001, offers an ideal setting for family life with its spacious and well-designed layout. This property spans 315 m² across three floors. The main floor features a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast nook that opens to the back porch, a generous living-dining area, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a separate laundry room. Ascend to the upper level to find three more double bedrooms, each with ample built-in storage, and two full bathrooms. A large terrace provides a perfect space for unwinding and enjoying the beautiful views. The… See full property details