18 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Pont d'Inca / Es Pont d'Inca with garage – € 745,000

by
5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Pont d'Inca / Es Pont d'Inca with garage - € 745

Semi-detached Villa

El Pont d'Inca / Es Pont d'Inca, Majorca

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 745,000

5 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in El Pont d'Inca / Es Pont d'Inca with garage - € 745,000

This charming semi-detached chalet, built in 2001, offers an ideal setting for family life with its spacious and well-designed layout. This property spans 315 m² across three floors. The main floor features a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast nook that opens to the back porch, a generous living-dining area, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a separate laundry room. Ascend to the upper level to find three more double bedrooms, each with ample built-in storage, and two full bathrooms. A large terrace provides a perfect space for unwinding and enjoying the beautiful views. The… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Rollercoaster weather in Spain: Weekend to bring highs of 29C after days of storms and rain – these will be the hottest areas

Watch: Four French tourists are dramatically rescued from their boat during storm off Spain's Costa Blanca
Next Story

Watch: Four French tourists are dramatically rescued from their boat during storm off Spain’s Costa Blanca

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Fighting back flames: Expats join forces with the WWF to protect against forest fires

THE WWF has teamed up with expat residents to fight

Salt harvest celebrated in Murcia’s Mar Menor 30 years after production ceased

THE WWF and South-Eastern Association of Naturalists (ANSE) have celebrated