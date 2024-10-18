Watch: Four French tourists are dramatically rescued from their boat during storm off Spain’s Costa Blanca

FOUR French sailors were rescued in Costa Blanca waters by the Guardia Civil after their boat was being dragged by the current towards rocks off Tabarca island.

The incident happened on October 8 when the crew made up of two men and two women sent an emergency radio message.

The 10-metre long craft did not have a working engine and and faced being wrecked in an area where another boat recently suffered a similar fate.

The conditions were dangerous due to a combination of strong winds and currents- making it very difficult to manoeuvre in the area.

A Guardia Civil Maritime Service from Alicante was patrolling the area and received a call for help on an emergency distress channel.

They responded immediately and on arriving at the scene, they could hear the crew shouting for help as their vessel was heading towards the Tabarca rocks.

At personal risk as both both the rescue vessel and the distressed boat moved to the rocks, a rope was thrown and the boat was towed out of danger.

In tricky waters, the rescue team managed to sail back to Cabo de Santa Pola where the weather significantly improved.

At 1.30am, the boat was towed to port of Santa Pola where one of the crew was treated for cut on his arm.

The operation was formally ended an hour later with the crew members safe and their craft moored at Mira Mar Marina.