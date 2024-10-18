Salt harvest celebrated in Murcia’s Mar Menor 30 years after production ceased

THE WWF and South-Eastern Association of Naturalists (ANSE) have celebrated their second salt harvest in Murcia’s Mar Menor, some 30 years after production stopped.

Salt flats are an important habitat for plants, fishes and birds in the region including flamingoes, Kentish plovers and pied avocets.

The Kentish plover is an important resident of the salt flats

The Marchamalo Salt Flats are part of the ‘Resalar’ (resalting) programme run by WWF, the Spanish Oceanographic Institute (IEO), ANSE and the Biodiversity Foundation.

Throughout the last few years, the eight hectare project has faced setbacks, which it has combated using natural solutions.

Oysters, for example, are used as natural filters for pollution that gathers in the flats.

Over the past five years, ANSE and WWF have set up various projects to study their growth and development in the area.

Buildings on the site are also being transformed into an office, research centre, exhibition room and preservation zone.

The salt flats could soon be a hub for locals, tourists and nature.

Photo: Turismo Murcia

Volunteers also hope their work will regenerate a traditional industry, harvesting fleur de sel.

Following the success of the Marchamalo site, another area of salt flats is set to be restored in La Manga.

Local volunteers from nearby Monte Blanca are working hard to eliminate invasive plants, remove rubbish, establish dialogue with the local government and decide activities for residents.

Jose Luis Garcia Varas, Marine Lead for WWF Spain, said: “These areas are very built up areas but we are conserving the salt flats and green areas for nature to flourish.

“We want to help locals create and promote a different kind of tourism based on nature as well as refuge for species.”

The restoration of salt flats in Murcia is just one of WWF and ANSE’s conservation activities in the area.

They are also tracking and researching species of endangered rays and sharks with the help of local fishermen.

Varas said: “Worldwide, the numbers of endangered rays and sharks are rising, especially in the mediterranean, Murcia is a key area, so we want to create a shark conservation plan to improve the situation.”