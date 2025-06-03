3 Jun, 2025
3 Jun, 2025 @ 15:00
Spain’s Telefonica investigates major hack of Movistar customer records

A CYBERHACKER named ‘Dedale’ has accessed Movistar’s customer record base which has 22 million names and details.

Movistar’s parent company, the Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica, is investigating the intrusion.

The hacker has already leaked a database- as proof of the crime- containing details of a million clients.

The leak involves data on users in Peru but it has not been ruled out that he has accessed records from other countries where Telefonica operates, including Spain.

The Movistar hack was revealed by cybersecurity company HackManac via the social network X.

It says the data includes ‘confidential details such as full names, national identification numbers (DNI), mobile phone numbers, service plans and status updates’.

Despite the potential wide-ranging hack, ‘Dedale’ is asking for a payment of just €1,500 US dollars to shut it down- massively lower than the millions usually demanded in similar situations.

Alex Trelinski

