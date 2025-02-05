WATCH: Computer whizz kid arrested in Spain for hacking NATO, US Army, and police databases

A TEENAGE hacker described as ‘dangerous’ has been arrested in Calpe(Alicante) after accessing 40 computer databases including those of NATO, the US Army, and the Guardia Civil.

The 18-year-old Spaniard was detained in a joint operation by the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil.

He claimed responsibility for the cyber attacks on dark web forums under different pseudonyms to avoid being identified.

The man had in-depth computer knowledge and managed to configure a complex network via anonymous messaging and browsing apps to hide his trail and make it difficult to identify him.

The Ministry of Interior said the hacker faces charges of illegal access to computer networks, causing cyber damage, and money laundering.

Other targets of his included the Ministry of Defence, the National Mint, the Ministry of Education, the Valencian government, and various Spanish universities as well as international companies.

During a search of his family home, officers seized details of 50 cryptocurrency accounts and various computer equipment to be analysed by specialists.

Last year, he allegedly carried out several cyberattacks against other Spanish entities, public bodies and universities.

By using up to three different pseudonyms, he attacked international organisations and government-type organizations by accessing databases with personal information of employees and customers.

He also got hold of internal documents that were later sold or published freely in dark web forums.

The Policia Nacional started inquiries in February 2024 after a complaint from a Madrid business association when it found private information from their database on a specialist online forum.

Officers verified that the data had been stolen and that the teen left the association’s internal portal with a message displaying that it had been hacked.

His latest hack was in late December on a Guardia Civil network.

The man, who turned 18 towards the end of 2024, was bailed after appearing at a Denia court.