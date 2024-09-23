‘We’re extremely worried’: Fears for missing Brit who disappeared from Spain’s Costa Blanca last week

FEARS are growing for a missing Briton who disappeared from the Costa Blanca last week.

Described only as Phil, or PJ, the man was last seen in the Los Dolses area, some 10km south of Torrevieja on Friday.

In appeal online, a loved one said his phone is off and that he could not be found in his hotel.

She wrote on the Missing in Spain Facebook group on Sunday: “Has anyone seen this man?

“He’s been missing for nearly 48 hours now his phone is off and [he’s] not in his hotel or anything!

“We are all extremely worried. He does wear hats normally.

“Please if anyone has seen him please message me on 07535647977… last seen [in the] Los Dolses area Friday between 5 and 6pm.”