Have you seen Gary? Friends of missing Brit launch fresh appeal after he vanished in Spain more than a year ago – these are his last known movements

Have you seen Gary or know where he is? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

THE family of a British man who vanished while in Spain more than a year ago have issued a new appeal.

Gary Shearer, 53, from Renfrew in Scotland, travelled to the Canary Islands on March 16 last year.

His destination was the resort town of Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, where he was due to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

He was last confirmed to have been seen in the early hours of March 17, with CCTV images showing him walking with a man who was either in his 60s or 70s.

The pair were headed toward San Antonio. Earlier, the Spanish authorities discovered that the 53-year-old had been spotted sleeping in a doorway shortly before midnight that same evening.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

Missing: Gary vanished in Spain more than a year ago

In an appeal on Facebook this week, a family friend gave an update on the case.

They wrote: “Gary travels to Lanzarote from his home in renfrew in Scotland, he comes over to celebrate St Patrick’s day.

“He gets a coach transfer to the Oasis Apartments in Puerto del Carmen, puts some personal belongings in the safe, including his money and passport, he then texts his mum at 5.30pm, takes €70 out of his money and heads out for the evening.

“He was wearing a Celtic football top, shorts and white Nike trainers with a gold chain around his neck with a cross pendant.

“Gary then heads out to Bar 67, a Celtic football themed bar, goes inside for a drink, there is evidence that Gary was inside, via a photo and video.

“There were reports he was laid down outside the bar around 1.30am. This part in particular is important as people passing must have seen Gary, no ambulance was called either which strikes me as odd.

“Gary’s phone last pinged in Bar 67 which also shows he was there.”

She added: “Please anyone who was on holiday and can remember anything about that night please come forward, any small peice of information can help.

“Later on that evening, Gary is seen on CCTV passing the spa shop walking alongside another man believed to be between 60/70 years old, the police have never found this man.

“If you think this could be you on the CCTV please contact me, I won’t name you on social media this is only so we can then work out which way Gary was heading.

“The CCTV was the last sighting of Gary before he disappeared. The Spanish police have closed the case although all leads have not been followed up.”

The friend said Gary ‘is missed by his family every day’, adding: “Somebody out there knows something so please anyone who does come forward.”

Gary is 5ft 3 and of slim build with brown eyes , black greying hair.

He has a tattoo of his name on his neck and another tattoo on his arm which are scrolls with names and a love heart.

Gary walks with a distinctive limp and has diabetes and epilepsy.