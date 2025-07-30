Far-right fugitive Robinson flees to Tenerife in Spain – with eyes on the Costa Blanca

By Adam Husicka

FAR-RIGHT rabble-rouser Tommy Robinson has done a runner again to Spain – this time fleeing to Tenerife just hours after allegedly knocking a man unconscious in London.

The ex-English Defence League (EDL) leader vanished on Tuesday morning after being caught on camera pacing around an unconscious man at St.Pancras station.

Olive Press sources revealed he had arrived in Spain on Tuesday morning and was ‘planning to visit Alicante’, where he has many local contacts.

His departure came after a video showed him ranting beside the man claiming to witnesses: “You saw him come at me, bruv,” before bolting from the scene when police arrived.

Paramedics were seen resuscitating the victim, who remains in hospital with serious injuries, as British Transport Police confirmed they were investigating a violent assault and seeking eye-witnesses.

Within hours, Robinson – who holds an Irish passport – was on a 5:55am Ryanair flight from Stansted to Tenerife South, the Olive Press discovered.

Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – landed in the Canary Islands by mid-morning, with one of our readers posting it on TikTok.

The two videos posted were captioned ‘spotted Tommy Robinson getting on my flight this morning’ with Stansted as the location tag.

However, the Olive Press can reveal, it is likely just a short pit-stop – as sources believe he’s already plotting a return to his spiritual bolthole on the Costa Blanca.

According to insiders, Robinson has used Tenerife before as a holding zone, including earlier this summer when he stayed in a €1.5 million villa near Adeje.

He later headed to the luxury Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal, where he also stayed at Christmas.

He also then jetted to Benidorm for a few days, before popping up on far-right influencer Mahyar Tousi’s stag do.

In fact, his travel trail paints a clear picture: every escape route seems to lead back to Albir and Finestrat, where he’s long had ties.

He’s previously rented at the Campana Gardens complex – a development linked to mysterious Russian investors and promoted by fellow UK far-right influencer Paul Thorpe.

A trusted Olive Press source said this same network was behind a covert trip to Cyprus, during which he used Spain as a launchpad, flying out via Austria.

“He always circles back to Costa Blanca,” said the source. “That’s where the money is. That’s where the people are who bankroll him.”

Despite being bankrupt, Robinson has been spotted in dozens of luxury properties across Spain and Portugal, often using them to record far-right podcasts with high-profile extremists like Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

One of the villas he used, a gleaming white mansion in Albir, was revealed by the Olive Press to be owned by billionaire fashion tycoon Philip Day – boss of Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Peacocks. A spokesman for Day denied all knowledge of the matter.

Robinson threatened Olive Press journalists when they investigated the property, snarling: “See if you like it when I knock on your mum’s door.”

His history of using Spain as a legal escape hatch has raised alarms once again – particularly with the seriousness of the latest assault. Some sources suggest he could even face attempted murder charges if the victim’s condition worsens.

An Interpol Red Notice remains a possibility, should British police push for cross-border cooperation.

But for now, Robinson remains off the radar, possibly with the same backers footing the bill for this latest trip – just as they did with Cyprus.

And the big question remains: Where will Tommy turn up next?

