French ‘wolf pack’ is jailed for 73 years for sexual assault they filmed and posted to social media of British girl, 18, in Mallorca hotel

A COURT has sentenced eight men to a total of 73 years in prison for the gang rape of an 18-year-old British woman at a Magaluf hotel.

They’ve also been ordered to pay €150,000 in compensation to the victim.

Five of the defendants had been in pre-trial detention in Palma prison following the assault in August 2023.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA CIVIL MADE EIGHT ARRESTS

The seven French men and a Swiss national were aged between 18 and 21 when they committed the crimes.

They were arrested after the British tourist filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil.

The woman, who was thought to be in a disorientated state, met the group at a party before leaving with them to go to their hotel at around 7.30am on August 14, 2023.

On arrival, they went to one of the men’s rooms, where she was raped for half an hour by the group.

The woman managed to flee the group before exiting the hotel and screaming for help in the street.

The men admitted to videoing the multiple sexual assaults and later posting them via the Snapchat instant messaging group.

One of them made 14 videos of the rape.

The defendants reached a plea deal where they agreed to jail sentences ranging from two years to 13 years and three months.

Prosecutors had originally demanded jail time totalling 151 years.

They said she had been ‘stripped naked’ and then endured half-an-hour of sexual abuse.

The group was brought before the Balearic Islands Provincial Court in Palma on Monday with their faces covered with hoods to avoid photographers capturing their faces.

The victim did not have to appear as her statement had been taken beforehand to guarantee her anonymity.

None of the men will be able to have any contact with her for a period of 15 years and will be placed on probation once they have completed their prison sentences.

