THE identity of a young British woman found dead on a superyacht docked in Mallorca has been revealed.
The body of Charlotte Conradie, 29, was discovered on Sunday evening by crew members onboard Lind, a €30 million luxury vessel moored in Moll Vell marina at the port of Palma.
The alarm was raised by worried colleagues at around 9pm after Charlotte, a fellow worker on the boat, failed to respond to text messages and calls on her phone.
Her workmates found her unresponsive in her cabin and called emergency services who confirmed the death.
Her cause of death remains unknown, pending the outcome of a full autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Palma.
But investigators probing the incident are not treating it as suspicious.
Charlotte, a British passport holder, is believed to have been born in Zambia but has been based in Europe for several years.
She worked as a stewardess at SuperYachts International before moving into her current role.
Charlotte was found dead onboard Lind, a 52-metre-long vessel owned by German billionaire Peter Alexander Wacker, chairman of a multinational chemical company set up by his great-grandfather.
The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel has a top speed of more than 15 knots and can accommodate ten guests plus 13 crew members.
It also includes a host of luxury extras including an open-air cinema, jacuzzi, gym and inflatable trampolines.
The superyacht costs around €300,000 per week to charter during the high-season.
