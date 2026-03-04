4 Mar, 2026
4 Mar, 2026 @ 11:46
1 min read

PICTURED: British woman, 29, found dead on German billionaire’s luxury yacht in swanky Mallorca marina

THE identity of a young British woman found dead on a superyacht docked in Mallorca has been revealed.

The body of Charlotte Conradie, 29, was discovered on Sunday evening by crew members onboard Lind, a €30 million luxury vessel moored in Moll Vell marina at the port of Palma.

The alarm was raised by worried colleagues at around 9pm after Charlotte, a fellow worker on the boat, failed to respond to text messages and calls on her phone.

Charlotte Conradie, 29, was found unresponsive in her cabin by colleagues. Credit: Facebook

Her workmates found her unresponsive in her cabin and called emergency services who confirmed the death.

Her cause of death remains unknown, pending the outcome of a full autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Palma.

But investigators probing the incident are not treating it as suspicious.

Charlotte, a British passport holder, is believed to have been born in Zambia but has been based in Europe for several years.

She worked as a stewardess at SuperYachts International before moving into her current role.

She was found onboard Lind, a 52-metre-long yacht owned by a German billionaire. Credit: Superyacht Times

Charlotte was found dead onboard Lind, a 52-metre-long vessel owned by German billionaire Peter Alexander Wacker, chairman of a multinational chemical company set up by his great-grandfather.

The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel has a top speed of more than 15 knots and can accommodate ten guests plus 13 crew members.

It also includes a host of luxury extras including an open-air cinema, jacuzzi, gym and inflatable trampolines.

The superyacht costs around €300,000 per week to charter during the high-season.

