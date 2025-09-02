Spain’s Mallorca cracks down on yachts as new marine mega-zone takes shape 

MALLORCA’S millionaire yachts and thrill-seeking jet-skiers are being reined in as the Balearic government launches the Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve – a vast new protected zone covering 2,300 hectares of ocean off the island’s southwest coast.

The move – made official under Decree 26/2025 – merges and expands existing reserves around El Toro, Islas Malgrats and Illa del Sec, with a big focus on protecting wildlife, cutting marine noise, and putting a leash on careless tourism.

And if you’re planning a joyride in these waters – think again. New rules mean speed limits, jet ski bans, and strict diving regs are now in full force.

It’s bad news for speed demons and watersports warriors.

Speed Limits: Boats must now slow right down to 3–6 knots in protected zones around El Toro, Malgrats, and El Sec – unless it’s a genuine emergency. It’s all about cutting underwater noise and giving marine life a break.



Jet Skis BANNED: No more roaring around on personal watercraft – they’re completely banned in the core protected areas.



Anchoring Rules: Recreational boats must stay 150 metres away from traditional fishing nets – or risk penalties.



The creation of the Illes del Ponent Marine Reserve is part of a bigger plan to turn Calvià into one of the greenest coastal destinations in the Med.

Officials say it’s not just about saving fish – it’s about sustainable tourism, protecting endangered wildlife (including rare birds and lizards), and supporting local fishers who use traditional methods.

It also aligns with other eco-initiatives in the area – like forest restoration at the Galatzo estate and recycling water for public gardens.

Local officials are calling it a ‘decisive step’ toward balancing tourism with conservation.

