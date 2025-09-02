A SCOTTISH fugitive accused of rape has gone on trial in the UK after being dramatically arrested while exercising on a Costa del Sol beach following an elaborate scheme to fake his own death.

James Clacher, 57, was cuffed by plain-clothed Guardia Civil officers in Nerja in May 2024 after two years on the run, with dramatic footage showing the muscular, tattooed suspect being wrestled to the sand while doing pull-ups on beach gym equipment.

The arrest came after Clacher had staged his own death in May 2022, abandoning his Suzuki Swift at Loch Long car park in Scotland with a suicide note, destroyed bank cards and his driving licence inside.

He then embarked on an extraordinary journey across Europe, telling police he cycled from France to Spain after hiding in a truck to cross the Channel.

Clacher faces charges of raping two women – one in Troon, South Ayrshire in 2019 and another in Glasgow in 2020 – after allegedly meeting them on dating app Tinder. He has pleaded not guilty, insisting any sexual contact was consensual.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Clacher had ‘embedded himself in the community’ in Nerja, befriending a local man who helped him secure work and housing.

He joined a gym, offered personal training services, and became well-integrated into the local expat sports scene – ultimately leading to his downfall.

Police Scotland had initially launched a major manhunt believing he was wild camping in Scottish hills, deploying dog units and conducting door-to-door searches.

However, Clacher had already begun his elaborate escape route, surviving initially on wild berries and puddle water as he made his way south.

The UK’s National Crime Agency, often dubbed Britain’s FBI, eventually received a tip-off that he was, like so many UK fugitives, hiding among the British expat community on the Costa del Sol.

Working with the Guardia Civil, they identified a Scotsman matching Clacher’s description who was using a different name but had integrated into the local sports community.

After surveillance confirmed his identity through photographs sent back to UK authorities, Spanish police moved in during his beach workout routine.

The suspect was described as ‘dangerous’ by Police Scotland.

Detective Constable Jamie Crossan, who escorted Clacher back to Scotland, described him as ‘very friendly and chatty’ on the flight home.

The fugitive detailed his entire escape plan, revealing he had even considered building a kayak to paddle to Morocco as paranoia about his recognisable face grew.

The court heard that Clacher’s disappearance came after learning he faced interview over two additional sexual offence allegations involving inappropriate touching at an Airdrie gym, on top of the existing rape charges.

Friends testified about receiving unusual text messages from Clacher on the day he vanished, with one revealing he had recently discussed booking a holiday to Spain.

His ex-partner told the court his mental health had deteriorated, though he continued hiking and camping at weekends.

Clacher’s father contacted police after friends raised concerns, later recalling his son saying he ‘could not cope’.

Investigators found £5,500 had been withdrawn from a business bank account the day before his disappearance, and a will was recovered from his gym.

The case continues at Glasgow High Court, while Clacher was held in a Spanish prison before extradition to the UK.

