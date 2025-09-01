1 Sep, 2025
1 Sep, 2025 @ 13:59
WATCH: Drug traffickers unload stash in front of stunned beach-goers on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THIS is the shocking moment a group of brazen narcos unloaded their drug haul on a packed beach on the Costa del Sol.

The remarkable event, filmed by stunned beach-goers, shows a group of topless men carrying several large packages from a boat parked off Casares costa, near the popular town of Estepona.

The foolhardy traffickers then dump the bundles into a car parked on the sand, before the vehicle quickly speeds away.

“How calm. You can tell that they know nothing will happen to them,” noted one social media user.

“The person who recorded should have alerted the Guardia Civil,” added another.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon as hundreds of holidaymakers and locals soaked up the last of the August sunshine.

Many appeared to be unaware what was going on – or perhaps afraid of what would happen if they attempted to intervene. 

