1 Sep, 2025
1 Sep, 2025 @ 13:52
BREAKING: Wildfire erupts in golf course near Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol

A WILDFIRE has broken out this afternoon in the golf course area above Senara in Benalmádena, Málaga.

The blaze, declared at around 1pm today, is burning in the Rocas Blancas zone and remains active.

According to INFOCA, two specialist Brica teams, an operations technician, an environmental officer and two groups of forest firefighters have been deployed.

They are supported by one fire engine along with two helicopters – one medium and one light – tackling the flames from the air.

Residents reported seeing smoke rising from the hills close to the golf course, with several describing the fire as spreading quickly across scrubland.

