23 Jun, 2025 @ 15:18
·
2 mins read

Spanish authorities ramp up cutting-edge technology and international cooperation to outsmart drug traffickers

by
Recently a narco-submarine was intercepted in the Atlantic with 6.6 tonnes of cocaine bound for the Iberian Peninsula.

SPAIN’S war on Class-A drug smuggling has taken a high-tech leap.

Traffickers, never short of cunning, have embraced drones, narco-submarines, and hidden tunnels, pushing law enforcement to the limits of innovation in their fight to keep narcotics off the streets.

This includes a sophisticated drone network recently dismantled in Algeciras, with custom-made UAVs ferrying up to 10 kilograms of hashish at a time from Morocco.

These weren’t your average hobby drones: built in Ukraine with a 50-kilometre range, they slipped silently across borders until police swooped in and seized the operation, arresting 10 suspects. But the sky is just one part of the puzzle.

Narcodrone was built in the Ukraine

Down at busy Valencia port, police have intercepted staggering shipments of cocaine this year concealed in the most industrial of disguises. 

This includes 334 kilograms hidden inside industrial equipment on container ships, and a 304-kilo stash lurking inside a shipment of pineapples from Panama.

Clearly, traffickers know that fruit and freight are as much a delivery route as any yacht hull or suitcase.

Speaking of stealth, narco-submarines have resurfaced as a particularly slippery menace.

Authorities intercepted a semi-submersible vessel carrying a whopping 6.6 tonnes of cocaine in the Atlantic en route to Spain, last month.

These underwater ghost ships evade radar, surfacing as shadows in the waves and reminding law enforcement that the drug trade’s ingenuity knows no bounds.

On the personal smuggling front, a man was caught with cocaine cleverly hidden beneath a wig on a flight from Colombia to Amsterdam.

Nearly 20 tiny capsules of the white powder concealed within synthetic hair proved that when it comes to smuggling, traffickers will exploit every possible hiding place.

Even the borders themselves can no longer be trusted. In the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, a secret tunnel was unearthed, stretching 50 metres underground from a warehouse in Spain straight into Morocco.

This subterranean passage exemplifies the shadowy lengths drug rings will go to avoid detection.

To counter these evolving threats, Spanish police and customs have stepped up with a combination of cutting-edge technology and tactical innovation.

High-resolution drones and radar systems now patrol the coastline, scanning for unauthorised drone flights and unusual maritime activity.

At ports, sophisticated X-ray scanners and AI-driven cargo inspections help identify anomalies in freight shipments, while sniffer dogs trained to detect narcotics continue to play an indispensable role.

On land and air, joint task forces composed of Guardia Civil, National Police, and customs officials coordinate real-time intelligence sharing while rapid response units are sent out to intercept smugglers before their cargo gets landed. 

Specially trained K9 units are deployed not only at airports but also at less obvious checkpoints, including highways and warehouses.

Additionally, Spanish authorities collaborate closely with their counterparts in Morocco and other EU countries, exchanging intelligence and conducting joint operations to dismantle trafficking networks at their roots. 

Public awareness campaigns and community reporting hotlines also bolster the frontline, encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities.

In this relentless game of cat and mouse, Spanish authorities have had to evolve rapidly. International cooperation, advanced technology, and dogged determination have become the backbone of their strategy to shut down increasingly brazen and inventive smuggling operations.

The stakes remain high, but the message is clear: no matter how ingenious the methods, Spain’s fight against Class A drugs is far from over – and the hunters aren’t backing down.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

