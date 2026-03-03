3 Mar, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Mar, 2026 @ 11:59
··
1 min read

Mystery in Mallorca after British woman, 29, is found dead on German billionaire’s luxury yacht 

by
Mystery in Mallorca after British woman, 29, is found dead on German billionaire’s luxury yacht 
SUPERYACHT 'LIND'(Superyachts.com image)

THE body of a British crew member on a superyacht docked in Mallorca was discovered by her colleagues on Sunday evening.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the 29-year-old woman’s death with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, though there were no outward signs of violence.

The Brit was working on the yacht called Lind- moored in the Moll Vell marina at the port of Palma.

READ MORE:

MOLL VELL MARINA

The 52-metre long vessel is owned by the German billionaire, Peter Alexander Wacker, who is a leading figure in the European chemical industry.

The yacht- built in 2010- accommodates up to 11 guests in five suites, and is serviced by 13 crew members.

It is available to rent for around €300,000 per week.

The British employee had not been seen for several hours and her workmates went to see if she was alright at around 9pm on Sunday.

They then made their grim discovery and called emergency services with paramedics confirming her death.

The Guardia Civil and a forensic doctor went to the yacht and confirmed that the woman’s body showed no signs of violence.

An autopsy will be carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma to determine the cause of death.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's government will try to 'minimise' impact of fuel prices rises caused by Iran war
Previous Story

Spain’s government will try to ‘minimise’ impact of fuel price rises caused by Iran war

Spain's government will try to 'minimise' impact of fuel prices rises caused by Iran war
Previous Story

Spain’s government will try to ‘minimise’ impact of fuel price rises caused by Iran war

Latest from Balearic Islands

Related Articles

Go toTop