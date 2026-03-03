Mystery in Mallorca after British woman, 29, is found dead on German billionaire’s luxury yacht 

THE body of a British crew member on a superyacht docked in Mallorca was discovered by her colleagues on Sunday evening.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the 29-year-old woman’s death with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, though there were no outward signs of violence.

The Brit was working on the yacht called Lind- moored in the Moll Vell marina at the port of Palma.

MOLL VELL MARINA

The 52-metre long vessel is owned by the German billionaire, Peter Alexander Wacker, who is a leading figure in the European chemical industry.

The yacht- built in 2010- accommodates up to 11 guests in five suites, and is serviced by 13 crew members.

It is available to rent for around €300,000 per week.

The British employee had not been seen for several hours and her workmates went to see if she was alright at around 9pm on Sunday.

They then made their grim discovery and called emergency services with paramedics confirming her death.

The Guardia Civil and a forensic doctor went to the yacht and confirmed that the woman’s body showed no signs of violence.

An autopsy will be carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma to determine the cause of death.

