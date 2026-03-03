SPAIN’S job market is improving after a miserable January thanks to boosts in hospitality and construction.

There has been an increase of 97,000 jobs in Spain in February, according to government data, leading the country to reach its highest number of contributors in February since 2008.

Typically February sees the Seguridad Social experience an upward trend in employment that lasts until the summer.

While this year’s increase is slightly lower than that of the last two years,2024 and 2025 saw a growth of 100,300 and 103,600 respectively, it is still the third largest increase since 2007.

This positive change is mainly down to the construction, hospitality and education sectors.

Due to the end of the festive season, education employment has grown by 31,200 and in preparation for Semana Santa celebrations, the hospitality industry has hired 23,000 individuals.

The construction, manufacturing and scientific activity industries have grown by a total of 42,500 employees.

Now the total number of people registered with the Seguridad Social as employees in Spain is 21.67 million, the highest number ever recorded in February and close to the highest in history, which was reached in July last year.

If these positive trends continue, and global uncertainty does not harm the Spanish economy, it seems that last summer’s record will be broken in the next few months.

Although not all of Spain’s current employment statistics are positive.

Furthermore, unemployment grew in February by 3,600 people leading to the lowest unemployment rate since 2008.

This unemployment change is allegedly not due to people losing jobs but rather young people with no previous employment failing to secure a position.

Currently the total number of unemployed young people in Spain is 189,408, according to the Ministerio de Trabajo.

