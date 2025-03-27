Superyacht belonging to British billionaire Manchester United owner docks in Mallorca: Mammoth vessel is worth €150m

ONE of Britain’s richest men, and the minority owner of Manchester United, has parked his superyacht in Mallorca this week.

Jim Ratcliffe, who took a stake in the declining football powerhouse in 2023, has turned heads with the arrival of his €150 million superyacht Hampshire II in the exclusive coastal area of Palmanova over the weekend.

The massive vessel, ranking as the 203rd largest yacht in the world, gives a glimpse into Ratcliffe’s extraordinary wealth and lifestyle.

Capable of hosting 14 guests and a crew of 23, the Hampshire II is not short of maritime luxury must-haves.

READ MORE: ‘Do not come!’: Residents in Spain’s Mallorca warn British and German tourists ‘you are the problem’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s superyacht Hampshire II costs €150 million

Designed by prestigious shipbuilder Feadship, the superyacht boasts an array of high-end amenities, including an infinity pool, helicopter landing pad, and a state-of-the-art cinema room.

Its arrival has sparked considerable interest among locals and tourists in the popular Mallorcan destination.

READ MORE: Anger mounts in Mallorca over ‘worsening’ property crisis as locals are increasingly ‘turfed out’ by rising prices

Ratcliffe, whose estimated fortune stands at £25 billion, is not just a football club owner but also the CEO of INEOS, a global chemical and energy company.

Mallorca is a favourite port of call for billionaires and their superyachts

The 71-metre Juice, owned by the British diamond magnate Laurence Graff, was spotted cruising Mallorca’s west coast near Port Soller just last week.

READ MORE: ‘Vital’ cancer support for expats in Mallorca continues to grow

However, that vessel is blown out of the water by Jeff Bezos’ 127-metre ‘Koru’, while cruising the Balearics last August.

The Amazon founder was reportedly accompanied by his partner Lauren Sanchez and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The ship is so vast it is supported by a 75-metre yacht which houses additional crew and equipment.