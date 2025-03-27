27 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Mar, 2025 @ 12:00
··
1 min read

Superyacht belonging to British billionaire Manchester United owner docks in Mallorca: Mammoth vessel is worth €150m

by

ONE of Britain’s richest men, and the minority owner of Manchester United, has parked his superyacht in Mallorca this week.

Jim Ratcliffe, who took a stake in the declining football powerhouse in 2023, has turned heads with the arrival of his €150 million superyacht Hampshire II in the exclusive coastal area of Palmanova over the weekend.

The massive vessel, ranking as the 203rd largest yacht in the world, gives a glimpse into Ratcliffe’s extraordinary wealth and lifestyle. 

Capable of hosting 14 guests and a crew of 23, the Hampshire II is not short of maritime luxury must-haves.

READ MORE: ‘Do not come!’: Residents in Spain’s Mallorca warn British and German tourists ‘you are the problem’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s superyacht Hampshire II costs €150 million

Designed by prestigious shipbuilder Feadship, the superyacht boasts an array of high-end amenities, including an infinity pool, helicopter landing pad, and a state-of-the-art cinema room. 

Its arrival has sparked considerable interest among locals and tourists in the popular Mallorcan destination.

READ MORE: Anger mounts in Mallorca over ‘worsening’ property crisis as locals are increasingly ‘turfed out’ by rising prices

Ratcliffe, whose estimated fortune stands at £25 billion, is not just a football club owner but also the CEO of INEOS, a global chemical and energy company. 

Mallorca is a favourite port of call for billionaires and their superyachts

The 71-metre Juice, owned by the British diamond magnate Laurence Graff, was spotted cruising Mallorca’s west coast near Port Soller just last week.

READ MORE: ‘Vital’ cancer support for expats in Mallorca continues to grow 

However, that vessel is blown out of the water by Jeff Bezos’ 127-metre ‘Koru’, while cruising the Balearics last August.

The Amazon founder was reportedly accompanied by his partner Lauren Sanchez and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The ship is so vast it is supported by a 75-metre yacht which houses additional crew and equipment.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish holiday islands fear locals will be ‘expelled’ by growing housing crisis if mass tourism continues

4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool - € 507
Next Story

4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool – € 507,050

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop