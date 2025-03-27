27 Mar, 2025
27 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool – € 507,050

New Build residential of 8 semi-detached villas in Guardamar del Segura. Semi-detached villas with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms build over 3 floors, open plan kitchen with dinning/lounge area and the large gardens and parking space on the plot. Guardamar del Segura is a town located on the Costa Blanca South. With its 11 kilometers of natural beach and its large pine forest. Guardamar is a quiet town to live in, it has all the services throughout the year such as restaurants, bars, shops, banks, places for leisure, etc. Every Wednesday, in the central streets of the town, a market is organized… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Guardamar del Segura, Alicante

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 507,050

