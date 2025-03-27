Mallorca’s San Moix plans to become first-ever ‘waste free’ stadium in Spain

A MALLORCA stadium has set the ‘ambitious’ goal of becoming Spain’s first ever ‘waste free’ football venue.

Mallorca San Moix says it will work with sustainability business PreZero to become the first in Spain to achieve its zero waste certification.

The project ‘seeks to position the club as a benchmark in sustainability’, aiming to recycle over 90% of waste generated.

Key measures include the installation of a greater number of recycling points throughout the stadium.

With this approach, RCD Mallorca aims not only to reduce its environmental footprint, but also to raise awareness among its fans about the importance of sustainability in sport.

The ultimate goal is to achieve a stadium completely free of waste, marking a step towards a more responsible and environmentally friendly future.