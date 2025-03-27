27 Mar, 2025
27 Mar, 2025 @ 12:06
1 min read

Mallorca’s San Moix plans to become first-ever ‘waste free’ stadium in Spain

A MALLORCA stadium has set the ‘ambitious’ goal of becoming Spain’s first ever ‘waste free’ football venue.

Mallorca San Moix says it will work with sustainability business PreZero to become the first in Spain to achieve its zero waste certification.

The project ‘seeks to position the club as a benchmark in sustainability’, aiming to recycle over 90% of waste generated. 

Key measures include the installation of a greater number of recycling points throughout the stadium.

With this approach, RCD Mallorca aims not only to reduce its environmental footprint, but also to raise awareness among its fans about the importance of sustainability in sport.

The ultimate goal is to achieve a stadium completely free of waste, marking a step towards a more responsible and environmentally friendly future.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

