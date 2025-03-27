Anti-tourism in Spain latest: Outrage in Mallorca as ‘foreign property speculators pose as locals to buy homes at cheaper prices’

FOREIGN property speculators have begun posing as local residents searching for homes on sale in Mallorca.

Activists claim to have identified the troubling trend via posters that have been put up around the island canvassing from residents only – no real estate agents.

One such poster, circulating in areas including Palma, Santa Maria, Soller, and Sencelles, reads: “Do you know about homes for sale?

“Hi, I’m Paula, interested in buying a house in this area. I’ll buy it as is, no need to clear or clean. Contact me. Locals only, no real estate agencies.”

READ MORE: ‘Do not come!’: Residents in Spain’s Mallorca warn British and German tourists ‘you are the problem’

A poster purporting to be from a local from Mallorca called Paula enquiring about properties for sale

Pretending to be a mallorquino is just one strategy investors have reportedly employed to build trust and exploit the lower prices between locals.

They then renovate them and flip them back onto the market at a much higher price, which effectively forces real mallorquinos out of the market.

READ MORE: Sixth suspected migrant body found floating in the sea this month in Spain’s Mallorca

Anti-tourism groups have called the practice out and are encouraging locals to tear down these posters when they see them.

“We’re fighting to preserve our communities,” a spokesperson said. “Ending the housing speculation business is our priority.”