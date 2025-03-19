19 Mar, 2025
19 Mar, 2025 @ 16:00
1 min read

Sixth suspected migrant body found floating in the sea this month in Spain’s Mallorca 

THE authorities in Mallorca are investigating yet another body that was found floating in sea, marking the sixth just this month alone.

The body, found in Cala Mesquida around 5.30pm Monday in the coastal area of Capdepera, was in an advanced state of decomposition. 

Authorities report the deceased, believed to be male, was wearing an orange life jacket and carried no identification documents, suggesting he may have been a migrant traveling by small boat.

Investigators are now awaiting DNA test results and an autopsy to be performed.

This grim discovery marks the sixth such incident in Mallorca’s waters in less than three weeks. 

Security forces suspect that the corpses may belong to a boat carrying 27 Somali nationals that went missing after setting off from Algeria on February 2.

However, another boat carrying 24 Somalis which had lost five people overboard was rescued near Ibiza on February 22.

The spate of corpses coincides with a month of stormy and tempestuous weather that has seen four separate weather fronts batter the peninsula and islands one after the other.

Earlier on Monday, skeletal remains were found on El Arenal beach, while last Friday, a woman’s body was recovered near Can Pastilla port. 

Meanwhile, tourists walking on Can Pastilla beach on Saturday morning discovered what appeared to be a human leg, likely belonging to the woman’s body found the previous day.

The tragic series of discoveries began on March 4, when a young man was found floating in Son Moll beach in Cala Rajada, followed by another young man’s body discovered by a fisherman in Cala Deià on March 8.

Most bodies have been found without documentation and wearing life jackets, painting a haunting picture of migrants who perished while attempting the Mediterranean crossing to reach Mallorca’s shores. 

In January and February, 40 boats arrived on the Balearic coast with at least 823 migrants, 162% more than in the first two months of last year, according to the Efe news agency.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

