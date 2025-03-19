19 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Mar, 2025 @ 11:05
···
1 min read

Watch: Major motorway is submerged in Spain’s Andalucia after intense storms – with more rain on the way

by

MAJOR motorways have been submerged in Andalucia following intense storms with more rain predicted this week. 

A total of 16 motorways are shut today due to flooding, Storm Laurence has forced the closure of six in Cadiz, four in Sevilla, two in Cordoba, one in Malaga and one in Granada.

Footage uploaded by traffic authorities showed Sevilla’s AP-4 covered in water, with access cut in both directions from Dos Hermanas and Las Cabezas de San Juan.

The motorway has since reopened in the Sevilla direction but remains closed towards Cadiz.

Almost 40 B roads are also shut as a result of the flooding, including six in Sevilla, one in Almeria, seven in Cadiz, two in Cordoba and one in Malaga.

The A-397 between Ronda and Marbella remains affected by a landslide last week, with disruptions on the A-355, A-357 and A-367 as well as the A-369 and the A-377 between Ronda and Manilva.

A brief respite today will be followed by further downpours in Sevilla and Cadiz, with 90-100% rain forecast for the rest of this week.

In Malaga and Granada, Wednesday and Thursday will be relatively dry, followed by a wet weekend.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Police bust luxury car import scam which cheated Spain out of €17m of tax
Previous Story

Stalker convicted of attacking police in Malaga

Weather alerts issued for Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow ahead of fresh storms - these are the at risk areas
Next Story

Weather alerts issued for Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow ahead of fresh storms – these are the at risk areas

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop