Watch: Major motorway is submerged in Spain’s Andalucia after intense storms – with more rain on the way

MAJOR motorways have been submerged in Andalucia following intense storms with more rain predicted this week.

A total of 16 motorways are shut today due to flooding, Storm Laurence has forced the closure of six in Cadiz, four in Sevilla, two in Cordoba, one in Malaga and one in Granada.

Actualizamos las carreteras cortadas por las lluvias, todas de la red viaria secundaria:



?Sevilla

??CHG-BG-01, Maribañez

??CHG-BG-04, Vetaherrado

??SE-4104, Alcolea del Río

??SE-5203 y SE-5206, La Gironda



?Córdoba

??CO-4207, La Zarza y Montilla

CO-4207, La Zarza y Montilla

?Cádiz

??CA-3101 y CA-3102, Macharnudo Alto

??CA-4102 y A-382a, Torre Melgarejo

??CA-4107, Torrecera

??CA-8201, Jerez de la Frontera

??CA-5101, Arcos de la Frontera

??CA-6105, Los Barrancos

??CA-6101, Bornos



?Málaga

A-7205, Las Paulas

Footage uploaded by traffic authorities showed Sevilla’s AP-4 covered in water, with access cut in both directions from Dos Hermanas and Las Cabezas de San Juan.

The motorway has since reopened in the Sevilla direction but remains closed towards Cadiz.

???En #Sevilla, permanece cortada la AP-4, en ambos sentidos, por inundaciones, entre:



?? Dos Hermanas. P.K. 13.



??Las Cabezas de San Juan. P.K. 45.



? Desvío por la N-4.



??Eviten desplazamientos innecesarios.



Eviten desplazamientos innecesarios.

Almost 40 B roads are also shut as a result of the flooding, including six in Sevilla, one in Almeria, seven in Cadiz, two in Cordoba and one in Malaga.

The A-397 between Ronda and Marbella remains affected by a landslide last week, with disruptions on the A-355, A-357 and A-367 as well as the A-369 and the A-377 between Ronda and Manilva.

A brief respite today will be followed by further downpours in Sevilla and Cadiz, with 90-100% rain forecast for the rest of this week.

In Malaga and Granada, Wednesday and Thursday will be relatively dry, followed by a wet weekend.