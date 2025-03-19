Weather alerts issued for Spain’s Andalucia tomorrow ahead of fresh storms – these are the at risk areas

A NEW storm will hit Andalucia on Thursday after Storm Laurence caused floods in parts of the region over recent days.

The latest weather front is called Storm Martinho which will sweep across Spain from the Atlantic.

It’s the fourth ‘named’ storm affecting the country within 12 days.

READ MORE:

STORM LAURENCE FLOODS, MALAGA PROVINCE

Several yellow warnings have already been issued by state forecaster Aemet concerning heavy rain and waves.

The forecast says that widespread rain is expected spreading from west to east and the downpours may be locally strong and persistent in western Andalucia, though they are unlikely to reach the far east of the region.

Aemet says that winds will be moderate but occasional strong gusts.

Two provinces- Sevilla and Huelva- have been placed on yellow alert for rain and storms.

Meanwhile, Almeria and Granada have yellow warnings out for strong waves on their coasts.

Up to last Sunday, rainfall levels have been 64% higher than usual for the entire month.

At the moment, Aemet says that it doesn’t know yet when the wet weather will end.

It predicts that this weekend will continue to be impacted by low pressure fronts from the Atlantic leading to widespread rain- mainly in the west of Spain.