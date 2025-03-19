19 Mar, 2025
19 Mar, 2025 @ 17:00
Mar Menor beach bar popular with tourists and locals is ordered to close after 34 years

EL CHINGUIRTIO, LOS NAREJOS BEACH, LOS ALCAZARES

AN ICONIC Mar Menor beach bar has ordered to shut down because its been operating without a licence since 1991.

Los Alcazares council voted to close El Chinguirito located between Los Narejos beach and the Parque de los Lagos, but has faced some criticism from residents over its decision.

Business owners Lena Lyden and Jose Antonio Angosto say their bar is not on land that was put out to tender by the authority for new kiosks, which meant they did not apply for a permit.

EL CHINGUIRITO

They maintain the eviction is illegal as they have a valid occupation license running to 2028.

The owners have also filed a complaint against mayor, Mario Perez Cervera, council officials and eight councillors for an ‘illegal eviction’.

Lyden did admit she paid nothing for operating her business, while the council says it was illegal because it did not have a permit.

Mayor Mario Perez Cervera said: “We had regular talks with the owners for over a year and told them that if they had other ideas, we would be flexible in looking at them.”

“I understand the reaction from people and there is sadness since El Chinguirito is a historic venue, but we have to be fair to all businesses about following the rules, “ he added.

“I, too, would have liked it to remain open, but it is a also a safety issue and ensuring proper guarantees for customers,” the mayor concluded.

Alex Trelinski

