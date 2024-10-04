4 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Oct, 2024 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Estepona’s iconic Blue Dolphin chiringuito is demolished

by
Estepona's iconic Blue Dolphin chiringuito is demolished

AN ICONIC Estepona beach bar- The Blue Dolphin- has been demolished after closing last year.

The Blue Dolphin on Playa La Rada was for many years a popular spot for residents and tourists.

The structure located off Avenida Del Litoral had deteriorated over time, especially since it was built of wood.

BLUE DOLPHIN VIEW(TripAdvisor image)

Local authorities took the decision to take it down for health and safety reasons.

At its height, the bar was a busy location during the summer with its food and drink offerings including seafood specialities.

It also offered an ideal location to enjoy the sea breeze and to just relax.

The Blue Dolphin received many positive reviews on TripAdvisor including ‘good service and wonderful views count a lot’ and ‘it looks like a DIVE bar but don’t pass it by’.

It’s not known whether the site will be occupied by a new business.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

15 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Cedeira - € 865
Previous Story

15 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Cedeira – € 865,000

Next Story

Dunkle Wendung?

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain's West Nile virus death toll rises to six: Woman dies after being bitten by an infected mosquito in Sevilla province

Tod durch Nilvirus

von Walter Finch Die Zahl der Todesopfer durch den Ausbruch

Dunkle Wendung?

von Walter Finch „Wir alle hatten den Verdacht, dass sich