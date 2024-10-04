Estepona’s iconic Blue Dolphin chiringuito is demolished

AN ICONIC Estepona beach bar- The Blue Dolphin- has been demolished after closing last year.

The Blue Dolphin on Playa La Rada was for many years a popular spot for residents and tourists.

The structure located off Avenida Del Litoral had deteriorated over time, especially since it was built of wood.

BLUE DOLPHIN VIEW(TripAdvisor image)

Local authorities took the decision to take it down for health and safety reasons.

At its height, the bar was a busy location during the summer with its food and drink offerings including seafood specialities.

It also offered an ideal location to enjoy the sea breeze and to just relax.

The Blue Dolphin received many positive reviews on TripAdvisor including ‘good service and wonderful views count a lot’ and ‘it looks like a DIVE bar but don’t pass it by’.

It’s not known whether the site will be occupied by a new business.