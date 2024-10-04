15 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Cedeira – € 865,000

Finca/Country House Cedeira, A Coruña 15 beds 4 baths € 865,000

REF_167The Pazo de Sete, an imposing 18th century monument nestled in the idyllic surroundings of Cedeira, stands as an architectural jewel that has defied the ravages of time, even resisting the relentless confiscation that devastated numerous aristocratic possessions.This impressive 570 square meter building, located at the top of the peaceful parish of Santa María de Régoa, stands like a beacon of nobility, offering a portal between two worlds where reality and dreams dance in an ethereal embrace.The lush gardens of the estate, adorned with fruit trees whose aromas and flavors delight… See full property details