Valencia’s Fallas festivities finish this Wednesday night with fires galore to burn giant ‘ninot’ statues

VALENCIA City’s annual Fallas celebrations reach a climax this Wednesday evening with the burning of the ninot statues in the Crema ceremony.

The ninots are made out of wood and papier-mache and feature many a satirical turn on international names like Donald Trump(a Fallas favourite) and billionaire Elon Musk.

Regional politicians like Valencian president Carlos Mazon are getting the ninot treatment this year following last October’s flood disaster, along with Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

LA CREMA IN FULL FLOW(Cordon Press image)

The sculptures have been made by local artisans representing the city’s districts and can reach over 20 metres high.

With the floods in mind, some were constructed using destroyed items from local homes.

Despite all the great efforts in making them and putting them on display at Valencia’s Arts and Science Museum, they’ll go up in smoke tonight.

The Fallas originated in the 18th century and ends on the region-wide bank holiday recognising Valencia’s patrol saint, San Jose.

It was classified by UNESCO in 2016 as an event ‘intangible cultural heritage’.

The finale is being attended by King Felipe, who firstly made an unscheduled visit to Torrent- one of the worst-hit areas in October’s floods.

He then was guest of honour at a charity bullfight in the Plaza de Toros de Valencia