11 Mar, 2026
11 Mar, 2026 @ 10:00
4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Roquetas de Mar with pool – € 260,000

4 bedrooms / 2 baths Los Faisanes is a quiet located and well kept complex with communal swimming pool and green areas, within the Urbanisations of Roquetas de Mar, only a short walk from all amenities, shops, beach and the golf course of Playa Serena. The Urbanisation of Roquetas de Mar is popular, not just in the summer, as well in the winter, with an established clientele of winter holiday makers, allowing all amenities of our area to be available all the year round. For sale: Townhouse with a constructed area of 116.63m² being inside area 98.18m², with a monthly community fee of 100€… See full property details

Apartment

Roquetas de Mar, Almería

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 260,000

