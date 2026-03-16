3 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool – € 425,000

Discover this charming and welcoming single-story home, built in 2014, ideal for year-round living, as a second home, or as an investment property thanks to its tourist license. The house boasts 90 m2 of living space on a 230 m2 plot, offering a perfect balance between interior comfort and outdoor areas to fully enjoy the Mediterranean climate. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the master suite featuring a private bathroom and a large window overlooking the pool area, allowing for fantastic natural light throughout much of the day. Outside, the property captivates with its 73… See full property details

Villa

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 425,000

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