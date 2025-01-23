Real Madrid becomes world’s first football club to get €1 billion into its coffers during a single year

REAL Madrid has become the world’s first football club to earn over €1 billion of revenue in a single year.

After winning La Liga and the Champions League last season, Deloitte said it had taken top position in its Football Money League.

The La Liga club also saw match day revenues increase in 2023/24 – after renovations to the Bernabeu Stadium – doubling to €248 million.

READ MORE:

OPEN TOP BUS CELEBRATION OF REAL WINNING 2023-24 LA LIGA TITLE(Cordon Press image)

The club also reported a 19% increase in commercial revenue from a new sleeve sponsorship from HP and increased merchandise sales – bringing in another €482 million.

“ A billion euros in revenues is a landmark in club football,” said Theo Ajadi, from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

‘The redevelopment of Madrid’s stadium has been the catalyst for the club’s growth.”

“They’ve licensed some seating, which has provided a significant uplift in revenue, and also increased merchandising and brought in new sleeve sponsorship. That, along with strong on-pitch performance, has led to Madrid’s strong financial performance,” Ajadi added.

The top three earning clubs remain the same as last year, with Manchester City in second ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

The top 20 recorded a cumulative revenue of €11.2 billion- up 6% per cent on last year.

Manchester United take over fourth place from FC Barcelona, with Bayern Munich fifth.

Barcelona had a turnover of €760 million compared to the €800 million reached in the 2022/2023 season, which meant a 5% reduction in revenue- mainly down to match day income falling.

English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea complete the top 10.

Deloitte bases its calculation on TV rights, ticket sales and commercial revenues.

Commercial revenue has the greatest impact, totalling €4.9 billion.

However, the biggest growth was recorded in ticket sales, with an 11% increase.