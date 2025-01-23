23 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Ondara – € 140,000

by
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Ondara - € 140

For sale this spacious and bright flat of 107 m², located in the heart of Ondara. The property has 4 double bedrooms, perfect for families or those who need extra space, as well as 2 complete bathrooms. The flat is in good condition, with an equipped kitchen that will allow you to enjoy all the comforts from the first day. It has a 10 m² balcony, which guarantees natural light throughout the afternoon. The exterior carpentry is made of aluminium, which ensures good insulation and durability, adding a modern touch to the whole. The flat has fitted wardrobes in all the rooms, which… See full property details

Flat

Ondara, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 140,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Ondara - € 140,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Abandoned narco-sub breaks into two when fishing boat tries to tow it to port in Spain
Previous Story

Abandoned narco-sub breaks into two as fishing boat tries to tow it to port in Spain

King and Queen of Spain visit major international tourism fair in Madrid with 156 countries represented
Next Story

KÖNIG UND KÖNIGIN VON SPANIEN BESUCHEN WICHTIGE INTERNATIONALE TOURISMUSMESSE IN MADRID (FITUR)MIT VERTRETERN AUS 156 LÄNDERN

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

King and Queen of Spain visit major international tourism fair in Madrid with 156 countries represented

KÖNIG UND KÖNIGIN VON SPANIEN BESUCHEN WICHTIGE INTERNATIONALE TOURISMUSMESSE IN MADRID (FITUR)MIT VERTRETERN AUS 156 LÄNDERN

Von Alex Trelinski Der König und die Königin von Spanien haben
Abandoned narco-sub breaks into two when fishing boat tries to tow it to port in Spain

Abandoned narco-sub breaks into two as fishing boat tries to tow it to port in Spain

THE Guardia Civil says a suspected narco-submarine capable of smuggling