3 bedroom Flat for sale in Ondara – € 140,000

For sale this spacious and bright flat of 107 m², located in the heart of Ondara. The property has 4 double bedrooms, perfect for families or those who need extra space, as well as 2 complete bathrooms. The flat is in good condition, with an equipped kitchen that will allow you to enjoy all the comforts from the first day. It has a 10 m² balcony, which guarantees natural light throughout the afternoon. The exterior carpentry is made of aluminium, which ensures good insulation and durability, adding a modern touch to the whole. The flat has fitted wardrobes in all the rooms, which… See full property details

Flat

Ondara, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 140,000