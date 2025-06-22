5 bedroom Villa for sale in Orxeta with pool garage – € 399,000

An excellent detached villa with a Separate GUEST APARTMENT on the same plot, located within the Bella Orcheta residential area. The village of Orxeta is just ten minutes from the beaches of Villajoyosa. The village is surrounded by mountains and offers a peaceful setting yet within easy access to all amenities. There are several bars and restaurants serving national and international cuisine, a shop, a pharmacy, a medical centre, and sports facilities. The main villa is built on two floors. The ground floor has three double bedrooms with built-in and free standing wardrobes, a full bathroom,… See full property details

Villa

Orxeta, Alicante

5 beds 3 baths

€ 399,000