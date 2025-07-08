Spain’s far-right party openly plans to deport ‘recently arrived’ immigrants

SPAIN’s Vox party has openly called for the mass deportation of ‘recently arrived’ immigrants.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Vox’s demographic emergency spokesperson Rocío de Meer announced what she termed a ‘complex process of re-migration’ to preserve Spanish identity and allow the nation to ‘survive as a people.’

But she later clarified that she was not advocating for the deportation of ‘all nine million immigrants in Spain.’

“I don’t know if it’s one, a thousand, a hundred, if it’s a million – the government knows,” she said on her social media channel.

READ MORE: WATCH: Riots break out at asylum centre in Spain after 21-year-old Malian arrested for sexual assault

Vox’s demographic emergency spokesperson Rocío de Meer

“But we will have to expel those who have come here and go to live off others, to commit crimes!”

The dramatic announcement came following the detention of a Malian refugee for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman near Madrid, though the party’s proposals extended far beyond public safety concerns.

“We have the right to want to survive as a people,” De Meer declared on Monday, arguing that Spain faces an unprecedented demographic transformation that threatens its very existence.

READ MORE: WATCH: Wild and bloody brawl leaves one dead after two notorious family clans sit down for lunch in northern Spain

The Vox MP claimed that whilst foreign population stood at just 1-2% in the 1990s, ‘millions and millions of people’ had since arrived, encouraged by mainstream political parties.

She argued that of Spain’s 47 million inhabitants, ‘more than seven million, or eight million if we count the second generation,’ had arrived from different backgrounds in a short timeframe.

“It is extraordinarily difficult for them to adapt to our customs and traditions,” De Meer stated, claiming Spanish society was changing and that ‘our streets are often no longer for Spaniards’ and peaceful neighbourhoods had been disrupted.

Santiago Abascal led supporters in a protest in Madrid on June 13. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas CORDON PRESS

The spokesperson insisted that ‘all these millions of people who came to our country recently and have not adapted to our customs, and in many cases have created scenes of insecurity in our neighbourhoods, will have to return to their countries.’

Spain is home to 49.1 million inhabitants, of whom approximately 8.9 million are foreign-born residents, making up around 18% of the total population.

The largest group (around 30%) come from Europe — including both EU and non-EU countries.

They are followed by immigrants from South America (around 13%) — primarily Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, and Peru.

READ MORE: Anti-drug trafficking boss at Spain’s troubled Barcelona port is arrested just days before retirement

Africans account for roughly 14%, and Asians about 6%.

Current data shows that most foreign residents are European (approximately 2.8 million), followed by Latin Americans (around 1.2 million), with Africans comprising a similar number.

De Meer cited demographer Alejandro Macarron’s research suggesting that by 2044, over 50% of Spain’s population will be foreign-born or children of foreigners.

This means that Vox’s proposed mass deportations would target a broad and diverse swathe of the population, including not just recent arrivals but long-settled communities from Latin America, the EU, Africa and beyond.

Vox’s position represents a Spanish adoption of the ‘great replacement’ theory popularised by French far-right groups, which claims global elites are orchestrating the replacement of white European populations with African and Middle Eastern immigrants.

READ MORE: Tourist warning in Spain: Foreign woman ‘needle spiked in Malaga nightclub’

The term ‘re-migration’ itself originates from Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, following a secret 2023 meeting in Potsdam where neo-Nazis and ultranationalists discussed expelling millions from Germany, including German citizens deemed insufficiently assimilated.

The announcement comes as the mainstream People’s Party (PP) has adopted some of Vox’s anti-immigration rhetoric, including proposals to restrict irregular immigrants’ access to public services and social assistance.

In its economic programme presented last month, Vox had already advocated reversing immigrant regularisations, conducting ‘mass deportations,’ and auditing nationality grants to determine which should be revoked – potentially affecting over one million people.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.