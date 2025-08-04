BREAKING: Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault – days after Olive Press revealed far-right activist had fled to Spain’s Canary Islands

TOMMY Robinson has been arrested over an alleged assault – days after the Olive Press revealed that the British far-right extremist had fled the UK to the Canary Islands.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested by officers from British Transport Police at Luton Airport this evening after being filmed near an unconscious man at London’s St Pancras train station last week.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: “Officers from BTP have tonight (4 August) arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July.

“The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of 29 July following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

Last Monday, a man was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries at St Pancras and was rushed to hospital.

In a video posted on social media, Robinson is filmed pacing near the man.

When a passer-by attempts to help the unconscious man, Robinson shouts ‘He’s come at me, bruv’ before leaving the scene.

Last Wednesday, the Olive Press exclusively revealed that the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) had fled to Tenerife after police launched an investigation into the incident.

Video footage filmed by a fellow passenger showed the 42-year-old having his passport examined before boarding a flight from London Stansted.

A separate clip shows Robinson disembarking the Ryanair aircraft on the sunny Spanish island.

The far-right activist is believed to have spent some time in the Canary Islands before moving to the Iberian peninsular.

Robinson was recently released from HMP Woodhill in the UK after his 18-month sentence for contempt was reduced.

