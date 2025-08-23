3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilas with pool – € 300,000

Sale of a rural property of 2,524 m2 of land, with a main construction of 144 m2 built, legalized well, swimming pool, electric light and several constructions intended for the avian and dog world. It is located about 12 kms from El Rocío. It consists of a single cadastral reference and a single enclosure. Access to the property is through 2 entrances, to choose from where you want to enter. One of the entrances to the property is with a majestic gate, which overlooks the rear of the house, where you can see the back porch of 18 m2 built, and also with access to the interior of the… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Pilas, Seville

3 beds 2 baths

€ 300,000

