Mercadona remains the shoppers favourite in Spain with a third of all supermarket sales

MERCADONA maintained its massive lead over its supermarket rivals in Spain in 2025 with a market share of 29.5%.

The percentage was the same as in the previous year, with Carrefour staying in its distant second place with 7.2% and Lidl on 6.2%.

The figures were collated by consulting firm NIQ(Nielsen) who monitored the shopping habits of 12,000 households.

DIA is fourth in the rankings with 4.8% followed by Eroski, with 4.3%; Consum on 4.1%; Alcampo, with 2.9%; Aldi on 1.8%; and El Corte Ingles registering a 1.6% share.

NIQ’s general manager for Iberia, Nacho San Martin, told the El Pais newspaper: “The sector in Spain is going through a very positive evolution, with a very interesting dynamism for both manufacturers and retailers.”

In the last decade, spending on the shopping basket has risen from €82 billion to €131 billion last year.

“We are one of the countries that has grown the most and we project that this will continue to be the case,” San Martin added.

Changes in consumer habits, with higher teleworking numbers and a demand for more convenience is behind the trend.

The NIQ study says there is a rise in people shopping at regional supermarket operators which account for 25% of the market share.

The survey reports that sales in hypermarkets are ‘suffering’ while those in local and convenience stores are increasing.

In terms of store area, Mercadona leads with 16.7%; followed by Carrefour on 10.9%; Eroski, with 6.3%; and DIA, with 6%.

As for the number outlets, the study puts DIA in first position with 2,360; followed by Mercadona, with 1,603; Eroski, on 1,374; Carrefour, with 1,175; Consum on 964; Lidl, with 714; Alcampo, on 504; and Aldi with 495.

Mercadona had 10 fewer stores than in 2024, while all the others, except Alcampo, recorded net store openings:

Online sales for food and hygiene products were dominated in 2025 by Amazon with a 36.6% spend share; followed by Mercadona with 9.8%; and Glovo on 4.8%.

They are followed by El Corte Ingles, with 4.6%; Primor, with 3.1%; Aliexpress on 2.8%; Carrefour with 2.7%; Temu on 2.4%; HanStore with 2.3%; and Shein on 2.2%.

