BRITISH pop sensation Robbie Williams will return to Spain this summer as part of his new world tour.

Performances have already been confirmed at Bilbao BBK Live in July and at Sevilla’s Iconica Santalucia Fest in June.

Robbie’s latest tour, The Long 90’s, celebrates his latest album Britpop, an album which pays homage to the musical culture of the 90s.

With Britpop, Williams racked up his 16th UK No 1 album.

With this milestone Williams surpasses the record held by none other than The Beatles since 2000.

You can expect new material, classic hits, think Rock DJ and Angels, and some vintage Britpop covers (Wonderwall is rumoured to be on the setlist) from the tour show.

Robbie’s return to Spain will be set against some of the country’s most striking landscapes.

Sevilla’s emblematic Plaza de España will host Williams on June 30.

In the Basque Country, Bilbao BBK Live takes place July 9-11 on the green slopes of Mount Cobetas with panoramic views of the city.

Williams joins a stellar line-up for the festival’s 20th anniversary with Lily Allen, David Byrne and IDLES also on the bill.

Britpop marks the former Take That star’s first album since 2019.

In the years since, Williams has pursued other ventures.

The star’s career was featured in the 2024 film Better Man, in which he voiced a CGI chimpanzee portraying him.

He was also the subject of a 2023 documentary which discussed his addiction and mental health issues.

For Spanish fans, the summer marks a chance to see one of Britain’s biggest pop stars at his most entertaining.

