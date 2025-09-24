24 Sep, 2025
24 Sep, 2025 @ 11:57
Lidl is set to open 50 stores and invest €330m this year – could it topple Carrefour in Spain’s famous supermarket wars?

GERMAN discount giant Lidl is stepping up its push in Spain with plans to open around 50 new or modernised stores this year alongside an investment of €330 million.

The expansion will create roughly 1,000 jobs, lifting its Spanish workforce to more than 20,000 people, and will take Lidl’s network well beyond the 700-store mark.

The chain has already made its presence felt in Spain. 

In 2024 it allocated €8.2 billion to buying Spanish products and growth initiatives, helping it consolidate its position as the country’s third-largest food retailer, according to the European Supermarket Magazine. 

The company purchased more than €7.9 billion from Spanish suppliers — a 6% year-on-year rise — including €3.3 billion on fruit and vegetables, making Lidl the top buyer of Spanish produce. 

More than half of these purchases, worth €4 billion, were exported to 30 countries.

Lidl has also expanded its logistics capacity, opening a major platform in Constantí, Tarragona, while boosting salaries by 3.5% for its 19,700 employees.

Spain’s supermarket market is dominated by Mercadona, which holds more than a quarter of the national share. Carrefour remains firmly in second place with close to 9%, while Lidl trails in third with around 6.5%, according to Kantar Worldpanel.

But Lidl is the fastest-growing of the big chains. It has steadily gained ground year on year, driven by its discount model and investment in fresh produce and Spanish suppliers. 

Industry analysts believe it could narrow the gap with Carrefour in the coming years if current trends continue.

Carrefour has struggled with pressure on profits in Spain, but still benefits from its larger footprint, wider store formats, and strong brand recognition. 

For now, Lidl’s challenge is to keep pace with its ambitious growth while maintaining its low-price reputation.

Claus Grande, Lidl Spain’s general manager, said the company’s mission was to ‘reinforce our commitment by generating stable employment year after year, promoting domestic products, and growing sustainably, with the goal of continuing to be the go-to supermarket for an increasing number of households.’

The battle for Spain’s shopping baskets is likely to intensify, with Lidl betting that its discount appeal and aggressive store openings will continue to attract cost-conscious consumers.

