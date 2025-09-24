AN Irishwoman was strangled to death by her British friend in Benidorm just days after she welcomed her into her home.

The victim, 66, whom relatives have told the Olive Press is named Catherine Peckham (née Murray) is originally from Cork and an Irish passport holder.

Peckham was killed on the night of September 17 in her own flat in the Rincón de Loix district of Benidorm, famous for being home to a large expat community and sometimes known as ‘little England’.

Spanish police say she died after being strangled with the cable of a vacuum cleaner.

A 63-year-old British woman has been arrested and remanded in custody without bail on suspicion of homicide.

The suspect has so far refused to give a statement to police, despite admitting to the crime – something that may be due to shock, according to her defence.

She had only moved in with Peckham four days earlier after being offered a place to stay while searching for her own flat.

Neighbours reported the pair had intended to live together until October, but arguments quickly broke out.

On the fourth night, an altercation ended with Peckham being strangled to death, local media reported.

Sources say the suspect immediately phoned another friend to confess what had happened and ask for advice. That friend urged her to hand herself in and also contacted emergency services.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Peckham already dead with the cable still wrapped around her neck.

The suspect was arrested on the spot but later exercised her right to remain silent both in police custody and in court.

Prosecutors requested prison without bail, citing the severity of the crime and the fact she had no fixed address in Spain.

Scientific Police are now examining the crime scene, with autopsy results pending. The vacuum cleaner cable is being tested for DNA and fingerprints.

The killing has shocked the large British and Irish expat community in Rincón de Loix, an area packed with bars, supermarkets and housing aimed at foreigners living on the Costa Blanca.

