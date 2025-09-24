4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torre-Pacheco – € 263,900

Great opportunity! This wonderful house is located in Torre Pacheco and offers plenty of space both inside and outside. On the outside, as soon as you enter, on the right, you will find a beautiful porch where you can set up a garden to your liking or simply sit outside and enjoy the pleasant local climate. The house is distributed over two floors: On the upper floor, accessible from the living room, there is a bedroom with a private bathroom. The ground floor consists of a spacious living room with excellent natural lighting, a large bathroom, three rooms that can be adapted for various uses… See full property details

Townhouse

Torre-Pacheco, Murcia

4 beds 2 baths

€ 263,900

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.