24 Sep, 2025
24 Sep, 2025 @ 14:22
·
2 mins read

deVere wins Best Client Service award for second year running

by

DEVERE has been recognised with International Investor’s prestigious Best Client Service award for both 2024 and 2025, confirming its standing as a global leader in wealth management and financial advice.

The rare back-to-back win highlights deVere’s ability to deliver consistently high standards across investments, savings, pensions, taxation planning and fintech innovation—while keeping exceptional service at its heart.

“This award matters because it reflects our clients’ experience,” says Oliver Wilcox, Senior Wealth Adviser at deVere Spain.

“It speaks to the commitment and professionalism of our team worldwide. Every day we focus on understanding what each client wants to achieve and then provide clear, timely advice that helps them reach those goals.”

International Investor’s judging panel praised deVere for maintaining outstanding levels of personal attention while integrating advanced technology. Clients can review portfolios, track long-term savings strategies and receive market updates instantly—yet Wilcox emphasises that people, not platforms, define the firm’s success.

“Tech gives clients clarity and speed,” he explains. “But it’s our willingness to listen and respond that builds trust and lasting relationships.”

deVere advises clients across a broad range of financial needs: structuring investments, building retirement income, planning for tax efficiency and protecting wealth for future generations.

Wilcox notes that these areas are interconnected and require careful, ongoing attention. “Clients rely on us for a complete picture,” he says.

“Markets move, tax rules and regulations evolve, life circumstances change. Our role is to keep them informed and ready to act to set them on track to achieve their long-term financial goals.”

This client-first approach is supported by a culture that prizes responsiveness and expertise. Advisers undergo continuous professional development to ensure guidance is up to date across global markets and local regulations.

“Service is not a ‘department’; it’s a standard we expect from everyone,” Wilcox adds.

Industry observers highlight that many firms struggle to combine digital innovation with truly personal advice.

deVere, by contrast, has embedded service excellence as a guiding principle across its international network.

Click image for more information

Whether helping clients grow investments, review pension options, optimise savings or navigate complex cross-border taxation issues, the emphasis remains on tailored strategies and clear communication.

Wilcox believes this focus explains the consecutive wins. “Awards come and go, but consistency is what counts,” he says.

“Clients notice when you call back quickly, when you anticipate their questions, when you guide them through volatile markets and situations without jargon. This is what sets deVere apart.”

Looking ahead, deVere plans to build on its service credentials by refining internal processes and expanding training for advisers as global financial landscapes evolve. “The pace of change in markets and technology will only accelerate,” Wilcox says. “Our goal is to stay ahead while keeping the client relationship at the centre of everything we do.”

For clients, the back-to-back International Investor awards provide independent confirmation that deVere’s blend of personal attention and innovative financial solutions is more than marketing language.

For the wider industry, they highlight how a clear, client-centric philosophy can set new standards in wealth management.

“Trust is earned through consistent action,” Wilcox concludes.

“We earn it by being present, by explaining complex issues in straightforward terms, presenting viable solutions and opportunities, and by ensuring every client knows they’re valued and understood.

“This is what these awards recognise and what our clients can continue to expect.”

