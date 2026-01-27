A WOMAN was killed by a falling tree on the Costa del Sol as a savage storm battered huge swathes of Spain on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the victim, who has not been named, was fatally struck by a palm tree felled by hammering gusts of wind in Torremolinos, in Malaga province.

The woman was pronounced dead after attempts to revive her proved unsuccessful, authorities have said.

It came as Storm Joseph wreaked havoc across Spain with ferocious rain, gale-force winds and rising rivers – leaving nearly all of the country under a weather alert.

In Palencia, north of Madrid, a mudslide dumped tons of earth on a main road, burying a truck and trapping the driver, who was later pulled out unharmed.

In Zamora, another motorist careerered into a tree brought down by the howling wind.

Rivers like the Tera, Duerna and Negro in the Castilla y Leon region have swollen to dangerous levels, with orange and yellow warnings now in place.

In Madrid, strong winds forced the closure of parks as officials urged people to stay alert for falling branches and flying debris.

Road closures, flooded streets and blinding rain are being reported from Galicia to Andalucia.

