Spain is bracing for a potential ‘superstorm’ tomorrow as meteorologists warn of a rare weather phenomenon that will see two Atlantic fronts merge into one.

The so-called ‘Fujiwhara effect’ will take place on Wednesday, seeing the tail end of Storm Joseph combine with incoming Storm Chandra to create a massive low-pressure system.

While the new ‘superstorm’ has not yet been officially named, experts at Meteored have warned residents not to let their guard down.

“Don’t be fooled by the fact that this storm doesn’t have a name,” the weather service posted on social media, warning of “gales and significant snowfall” at the gates of the Peninsula.

In response to the intensifying threat, state weather agency Aemet has upgraded its warnings for Andalucia from yellow to orange for Wednesday.

The most critical window is expected to be between 7.00am and 4.00pm tomorrow.

Inland Malaga, particularly the Serrania de Ronda, is facing a ‘significant danger’ risk with hurricane-force gusts expected to exceed 100km/h.

The entire Malaga coastline, including the Costa del Sol, has also been placed on orange alert for coastal phenomena.

Forecasters predict force 8 to 9 winds will whip up waves of up to five metres in height, posing a serious risk to beaches and promenades.

Yellow alerts for rain and wind remain in place for the Axarquia, Guadalhorce and Antequera regions, where up to 50mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours.

The upgrade comes after Storm Joseph already wreaked havoc across the Campo de Gibraltar and the Rock today (Tuesday).

Shocking footage circulated on social media showed tables and chairs being blown off a 60-metre high balcony at the Eurocity complex in Gibraltar, smashing onto the pavement below.

Meanwhile, the Port of Algeciras was forced to close to heavy goods vehicles and ferry crossings to Tangier and Ceuta were cancelled due to the rough seas.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution tomorrow, secure loose outdoor objects, and avoid coastal areas and unnecessary car journeys during the peak of the storm.

